Spring Budget 23: Government to spend £400m on MSK, mental health support

As part of the Spring Budget, the government will embed tailored employment support within mental health and MSK services in England, expanding access to digital resources and health checks.

"We should give them support before they end up leaving their job," Hunt commented during his address.

Digital resources such as apps for management of mental health and MSK conditions will be made "readily available" for people to access support needed, which represents a "step change in the government's ambition on digital resources for mental health and MSK."

Wellness and clinical grade apps will be provided free at the point of use, alongside the pilots of "cutting-edge" digital therapies, and digitalisation of the NHS Talking Therapies programme.

A new programme, WorkWell, will also be piloted to better integrate employment and health support for those with health conditions, supporting individuals into employment and to remain in work.

Other plans include the expansion of the Individual Placement and Support (IPS) scheme and scaling up "MSK hubs in the community," as well as digitising NH Health Checks to identify and prevent more cases of cardiovascular disease.

The funding formed part of the Government's plans to encourage more people back to work, with recent figures from the Office of National Statistics showing the number of people who are classed as economically inactive due to long-term sickness was 407,339 as of January this year.

Meanwhile, the forthcoming occupational health pilot subsidy scheme for SMEs will be expanded, while a separate consultation on options for incentivising greater take-up of occupational health provision through the tax system will also be launched.

The government will consult on ways to boost UK occupational health coverage, "for example, through regulations to require employers to provide occupational health services." The consultation will also consider a process of kitemarking and professional accreditation to assure quality of occupational health services.

Commenting on the announcements, Group Risk Development (GRiD) spokesperson, Katharine Moxham, said that while the steps were welcome, the government needs to "go much further" and assess how people become economically inactive to begin with.

"In many cases, employees wouldn't leave work if they were better supported by their employer. The support is available for companies to offer: they will find help within their benefits package - via their, private medical, occupational health or other benefits," Moxham said.

"For example, as well as meeting the costs of long-term sick pay, a group income protection policy will include access to help from vocational rehabilitation experts, and access to advice and support with both short- and long-term health conditions and making reasonable adjustments under the Equality Act 2010.

"An insurer might even help with the extra costs of keeping someone in work - such as providing or modifying equipment - on an ex-gratia basis."