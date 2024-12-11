Industry Voice: Your Questions Answered by Unum

Can you start by telling us what prompted Unum to develop this new portal?

Managing employee absences and claims is often a juggling act for HR teams and line managers. We wanted to simplify that process, offering a tool that is intuitive, efficient, and responsive to real-world challenges. This new portal was born out of listening to customers and hearing their difficulties with time pressures and the need for greater efficiencies in absence management. Following a pilot phase with 14 large clients across various industries, we refined and streamlined the portal, based on the ongoing feedback we received.

What sets this portal apart from others in the market?

This is the first platform in the Group Protection industry to combine claims tracking and rehabilitation referral capabilities in one place, with the ability to track the status of all cases on-demand through one centralised dashboard. This is important because in 2023 we saw a 35% increase in rehabilitation referrals, highlighting the value of these services to our customers.

The new service enables HR teams to monitor all their cases through the dashboard, so they can easily see updates like whether medical information has been requested or if a decision has been made. It's a significant step forward in empowering employers to keep track of and manage absences effectively.

Can you share some of the standout features?

One of the most anticipated features that we integrated during the pilot phase was the tracking capabilities. Users can see the status of their claims saving precious time they'd otherwise spend following up via email or phone. The dashboard consolidates all cases into one view, which is especially helpful for larger organisations managing multiple claims at any one time.

What challenges does this portal address for HR teams?

HR professionals are often under immense time pressure, handling multiple responsibilities while trying to provide personal, empathetic support to employees. In fact, our research has shown that almost a quarter (24%) of HR managers find time limitations to be a challenge when developing, implementing or updating their health and wellbeing strategies in 2024.

The new online service helps reduce administrative burdens, allowing HR teams to focus more on the human side of their roles. And although the portal is a digital solution, we have maintained that all-important personal touch - HR managers still receive individual calls to discuss claims decisions, and offline options remain available for those who prefer them.

How has the portal been received so far?

Feedback on the portal has been overwhelmingly positive. Around 90% of claims from our pilot phase are now submitted online, which speaks volumes about how intuitive and user-friendly the system is. Employers involved in the pilot also appreciated how much time they saved and how easy it was to access updates via the portal: they could quickly identify which claims were pending, approved, or in progress.

Why is now the right time to launch this portal?

Expectations from employers are evolving and demand for real-time updates and greater transparency has grown. Employers need self-service tools that match the pace and complexity of their work environments. This new portal meets those needs, ensuring they can stay on top of claims while also focusing on proactive employee support.

And finally, how does this fit into Unum's broader strategy?

The launch forms part of our ongoing digital evolution for 2025 and beyond, as we work to empower employers with intuitive self-service tools, whilst enabling our teams to continue delivering excellent customer experiences.

We have already seen great success with Help@hand, our digital health and wellbeing app for employees, and this portal builds on that momentum. For now, we are rolling it out to large-case clients, focusing on perfecting the experience for them before expanding it to smaller businesses. Because, ultimately, we want to help more people by ensuring we deliver a solution that is robust, scalable, and genuinely useful.

Paula Coffey is Director of Claims, Rehab and Medical Services at Unum UK

