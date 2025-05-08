The client, who had a decreasing term assurance policy with Royal London, passed away on 02 August 2024 – two years after securing the policy. They were only 38 years old when they passed but otherwise "fairly healthy", according to Jordan. The following week, the client's brother approached Jordan and submitted the claims forms. However, the family – comprising the client's wife and two children – experienced delays in receiving the pay out. While they showed Royal London a fact of death certificate, the provider required a full death certificate explaining the cause of death, as wel...