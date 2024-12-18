2024 in review: Provider reflections on a year of 'recovery'

Focus on IP growth, Consumer Duty and prevention

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 5 min read

As 2024 comes to an end, a range of protection providers shared their views with COVER on how the industry fared throughout 2024.

What stood out to most providers this year was the industry-wide growth in income protection (IP) sales. Throughout the year, IP sales have continued to rise, the latest Gen Re figures show a 7% year-on-year sales increase during the third quarter (Q3) of 2024. Demand for IP surpassed 2023 volumes for Royal London, something that was echoed by Guardian. Jennifer Gilchrist, protection expert, Royal London notes the provider has also seen higher average sums assured and premiums in the life and critical illness market. Scott Cadger, head of underwriting strategy and claims, Scottish Wid...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Former AIG Life CEO joins OneFamily board

Little change in economic inactivity: ONS

More on Insurer

2024 in review: Provider reflections on a year of 'recovery'
Insurer

2024 in review: Provider reflections on a year of 'recovery'

Focus on IP growth, Consumer Duty and prevention

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 18 December 2024 • 5 min read
Former AIG Life CEO joins OneFamily board
Insurer

Former AIG Life CEO joins OneFamily board

Named non-executive director

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 17 December 2024 • 1 min read
New health and wellbeing app for British Friendly
Insurer

New health and wellbeing app for British Friendly

Mutual benefits programme

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 13 December 2024 • 1 min read