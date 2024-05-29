Aviva pulls expat protection: industry reacts

The news broke on 21 May 2024, protection provider, Aviva, had pulled AIG's expatriate cover products with immediate effect. These left cases closed mid application and numerous advisers stuck between customer needs and industry changes. Aviva, which acquired AIG Life on 9 April, 2024,in a deal worth £453 million, has been assessing numerous parts of AIG Life's business since the acquisition. An Aviva spokesperson said: "Since we acquired AIG Life in April, we've been working closely together to review how both businesses work. "As protection for customers living overseas isn't an ar...