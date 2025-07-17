COVER Excellence Awards 2025: Shortlists revealed

This year saw over 200 entries across 26 categories ranging from awards designed to recognise new talent and industry leaders, to individual and group products and use of technology. We look forward to seeing as many of you as possible at the awards ceremony, which takes place on 11 November, 2025 at the Grand Connaught Rooms, London. To book your place at the awards, click here. Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "The Excellence Awards are back. I hope you are all excited to join us later this year, big congratulations to all of our finalists – you truly represent the best and ...