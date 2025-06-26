The cost of health issues on earnings and employment

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has released data which showed the impact of health conditions on earnings and employment.
The data, which was taken in England between April 2014 to December 2022, showed that patients had a lower probability of paid employment and a consistent loss of earnings in the five years post hospital admission for a serious condition. The conditions with the highest total loss of earnings in the five-year span were: stroke (£18,785 in 2023 equivalent prices), chronic kidney disease (£14,721) and heart failure (£10,446). Brett Hill, head of health and protection, Broadstone, said: "There is a clear link between major health conditions and a decrease in job opportunities manifesting...
