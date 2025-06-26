The cost of health issues on earnings and employment

The data, which was taken in England between April 2014 to December 2022, showed that patients had a lower probability of paid employment and a consistent loss of earnings in the five years post hospital admission for a serious condition. The conditions with the highest total loss of earnings in the five-year span were: stroke (£18,785 in 2023 equivalent prices), chronic kidney disease (£14,721) and heart failure (£10,446). Brett Hill, head of health and protection, Broadstone, said: "There is a clear link between major health conditions and a decrease in job opportunities manifesting...