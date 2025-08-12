New company secretary for The Exeter

Insurer, The Exeter, has announced the appointment of Karen Senior, who assumes the role of company secretary.
Senior replaces Zoe Kubiak, who spent six years in the role and has gone on to retire. The appointee brings two decades of experience in legal roles across a range of sectors, including the music industry, financial services and utilities, according to the insurer. Previously, Senior held positions at Capita group, Pennon Group, PRS for Music and Zurich UK Life. She also is a fellow at the Chartered Governance Institute and most recently served as company secretary for Virgin Money Investments. Senior said: "The Exeter's status as a mutual insurer and its collaborative culture were...
