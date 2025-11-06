A generational opportunity for financial advisers

Yes, I know the title sounds ambitious but I am not sure I can remember when two landmark publications, Department for Work and Pensions' (DWP's) Keep Britain Working report by Sir Charlie Mayfield and the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA's) Financial Inclusion Strategy 2025–2030, have not just landed on the same day, but have the capacity to be so transformative. In my humble opinion these are not just reports. They are capable of being blueprints for national renewal. For financial advisers, potentially, this could be the biggest opportunity in a generation. The genius of the visi...