Best Insurance launches proposition for military veterans

Best Insurance has launched a proposition aimed at providing discounted products to members of the armed service veterans’ platform, weServed.
The launch sees six products offered to veterans: accident insurance, sickness insurance, unemployment insurance, pet insurance, gadget insurance and home contents insurance. Best Insurance said that products will be offered on a standalone or combined basis, utilising its AI and machine learning capabilities, via its Excitcare.ai platform. Kesh Thukaram, co-founder, Best Insurance, said: "People who have served in the armed forces can sometimes have specific and unique requirements that are not catered for by the standard policies available in the market. " The firm said that heal...
