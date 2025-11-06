Mortgage intermediary, Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB), has appointed Alan Longhorn as its new transformation director for customer acquisition.
Longhorn will assume the role in January, previously he held senior roles at the Bank of Ireland as well as RBS. Bringing two-decades' of financial services experience to the role, Longhorn will report to Yaiza Luengo, chief operating officer, MAB. Longhorn said: "We have a significant opportunity to strengthen processes, drive efficiency, and deliver outstanding outcomes for both customers and our brokers. "I look forward to supporting Peter and the team in finding new, innovative ways to drive lead flows, broaden MAB's reach, and improve conversion and productivity." MAB annou...
