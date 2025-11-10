This week's COVER Review discusses the group market, including the Keep Britain Working review, AI and protection research.
COVER's editorial team, Cameron Roberts and Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 3 November 2025. The top stories this week are: Keep Britain Working: 7% of UK GDP lost per year due to ill-health Keep Britain Working: Industry reaction Reeves focuses on NHS waiting list ahead of Budget One in five adults abandon the protection journey: AMI Vitality partners with Google for AI Total & Permanent Disability – what's the real story?
