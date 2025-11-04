Freedom Health Insurance partners with Mayfair We Care

Private medical insurance (PMI) provider, Freedom Health Insurance, has partnered with international healthcare solutions provider, Mayfair We Care, on support for members who live or work abroad.
Under the partnership, Mayfair We Care's technology platform, HealthXcelerator, will support Freedom Health Insurance with 24/7 multilingual claims assistance and "advanced" digital tools which Freedom said will simplify how international members access treatment abroad. Freedom noted that by integrating the HealthXcelerator technology into its operations, this will improve connectivity across the customer journey, creating "faster processes" and "greater clarity" for members. Hoosh Mires, chief operating officer, Freedom Health Insurance, said: "Our partnership with Mayfair We Care s...
