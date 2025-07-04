Stonebridge appoints national compliance manager

Joanna Purdy takes the role

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Mortgage and protection network, Stonebridge, has appointed Joanna Purdy as national compliance manager, overseeing the network's field supervision and support enhancements to compliance processes.

Purdy joins from PRIMIS Network where she was a senior area supervision manager and deputy chair of its Inclusion and Diversity Forum. She has spent two decades working in financial services, including over 10 years in management. Previously, Prudy was a mortgage adviser before leading compliance and supervision in both mortgage networks and Directly Authorised (DA) firms. Purdy's previous experience includes roles at Masthaven Bank, Dynamo and Think Mortgages. In the new role, Purdy will report to Claire Chambers, head of compliance operations, supporting appointed representative ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

The COVER Review: Acquisitions, healthcare and awards

Young workers desire protection against job loss to AI

More on Adviser / Broking

Stonebridge appoints national compliance manager
Adviser / Broking

Stonebridge appoints national compliance manager

Joanna Purdy takes the role

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 04 July 2025 • 1 min read
COVER Excellence Awards 2025: Final day to enter
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2025: Final day to enter

Deadline for entry, 4 July, 2025

COVER
clock 04 July 2025 • 2 min read
Professional Skills: Five mistakes killing your protection sales
Adviser / Broking

Professional Skills: Five mistakes killing your protection sales

Outcomes not products

Ash Borland
clock 04 July 2025 • 4 min read