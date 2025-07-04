Stonebridge appoints national compliance manager

Mortgage and protection network, Stonebridge, has appointed Joanna Purdy as national compliance manager, overseeing the network's field supervision and support enhancements to compliance processes.
Purdy joins from PRIMIS Network where she was a senior area supervision manager and deputy chair of its Inclusion and Diversity Forum. She has spent two decades working in financial services, including over 10 years in management. Previously, Prudy was a mortgage adviser before leading compliance and supervision in both mortgage networks and Directly Authorised (DA) firms. Purdy's previous experience includes roles at Masthaven Bank, Dynamo and Think Mortgages. In the new role, Purdy will report to Claire Chambers, head of compliance operations, supporting appointed representative ...
