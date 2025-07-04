Young workers desire protection against job loss to AI

Around 63% of workers aged 18-34 would purchase insurance that protected them against job loss to an artificial intelligence (AI) replacement, according to research by Carr Consulting and Communications.
The consultancy surveyed 1,299 UK adults in June 2025, finding that young workers were the most likely to purchase this type of insurance should it exist. This compares to workers aged 35–54 (47%) and 55+ (23%) who said the same. In terms of a generational breakdown, Gen Z (18-27-year-olds) were the most likely to purchase this protection (64%), followed by 60% of Millennials (28–43-year-olds), 34% of Gen X (44-59-year-olds) and 21% of Boomers (60-78-year-olds). Ryan Griffin, protection director, Beagle Street, said: "AI is changing the working landscape daily and all businesses need ...
