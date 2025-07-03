The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has released data showing that the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) proposed CPD changes has strong opposition.
Since 2018, brokers advising on non-investment insurance had a minimum requirement of 15-hours of CPD specifically about insurance products. The proposed changes in the "simplifying insurance rules" consultation aim to scrap this minimum requirement. The CII research showed that 80% of its members believed the "public perception of the insurance profession will suffer" should the changes come into force. Of those surveyed, 83% said that "undertaking CPD is essential for me to be viewed as a professional by my clients or customers". Matthew Hill, chief executive, CII Group, said...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.