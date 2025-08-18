Chesnara joins FTSE 250

The addition of Chesnara to UK FTSE250 is reflected in s 30% increase in share price over the past 12 months, it comes at the expense of Assura, which will be deleted from the FTSE 250 index. The firm bought specialist life protection and investment bond provider HSBC Life UK for £260 million earlier this year, in a deal that would add £4 billion to its assets under management according to Chesnara. Steve Murray, CEO, Chesnara, said: "Chesnara enters the FTSE 250 today following our successful rights issue and proposed acquisition of HSBC Life (UK). "A key part of our strategy is t...