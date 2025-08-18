Unum UK director joins amii executive committee

The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (amii) has announced that Paula Coffey, director of claims, rehabilitation and medical services, Unum UK, has joined its executive committee.
Coffey has 10 years' experience at Unum UK and has worked closely with amii in her time at the insurer. In her career Coffey has focused on combining clinical expertise and industry insight according to amii, having began her career as a practising registered nurse. Coffey said: "I am honoured to join the amii executive committee after years of collaboration. amii does incredible work supporting health insurance intermediaries, and I'm excited to contribute more directly to its mission. "I look forward to bringing Unum's trusted expertise and industry knowledge to help drive meanin...
