Unum UK director joins amii executive committee

Paula Coffey joins

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (amii) has announced that Paula Coffey, director of claims, rehabilitation and medical services, Unum UK, has joined its executive committee.

Coffey has 10 years' experience at Unum UK and has worked closely with amii in her time at the insurer. In her career Coffey has focused on combining clinical expertise and industry insight according to amii, having began her career as a practising registered nurse. Coffey said: "I am honoured to join the amii executive committee after years of collaboration. amii does incredible work supporting health insurance intermediaries, and I'm excited to contribute more directly to its mission. "I look forward to bringing Unum's trusted expertise and industry knowledge to help drive meanin...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Chesnara joins FTSE 250

NHS waiting list grows but waiting times decrease

More on PMI

Unum UK director joins amii executive committee
PMI

Unum UK director joins amii executive committee

Paula Coffey joins

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 18 August 2025 • 1 min read
Circle Health Group promotes Paul Manning to CEO
PMI

Circle Health Group promotes Paul Manning to CEO

Focus on expanding the group’s hospital network

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 17 July 2025 • 1 min read
Cancer: Can the industry make a difference?
Long Term Care

Cancer: Can the industry make a difference?

"Treating the cancer is only half the battle"

Seema Dadhania and Emma Thomson
clock 16 July 2025 • 3 min read