NHS launches 10-year health plan

The plan outlines numerous areas for improvement including patients being unable to get GP or dental appointments; expanding hospital and community waiting lists; demoralised staff; and outcomes on major killers like cancer lagging behind other countries. The plan itself will focus on three key areas, including: Hospital to community Analogue to digital Sickness to prevention Community services have been a focal point for the Government regarding a health shift. In its 10-year health plan, it detailed changes in spending to focus on out-of-hospital care; it also pledged to t...