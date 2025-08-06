Disability and access ambassador for insurance appointed by Government

A new disability and access ambassador for insurance has been named by the minister for social security and disability, the Rt Hon Sir Stephen Timms MP.
Nine new ambassadors have been appointed, with Eddie Grant, a long-standing member of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), representing the insurance industry. Grant is a non-executive director of the Personal Finance Society (PFS), a past president and its longest-serving non-executive board member. He is also a board member of the European Financial Planning Association and vice-president of the Insurance Institute of London. Grant said: "I'm deeply honoured to take up the role of disability and access ambassador for insurance - a sector that empowers people to navigate life'...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.