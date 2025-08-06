Disability and access ambassador for insurance appointed by Government

Nine new ambassadors have been appointed, with Eddie Grant, a long-standing member of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), representing the insurance industry. Grant is a non-executive director of the Personal Finance Society (PFS), a past president and its longest-serving non-executive board member. He is also a board member of the European Financial Planning Association and vice-president of the Insurance Institute of London. Grant said: "I'm deeply honoured to take up the role of disability and access ambassador for insurance - a sector that empowers people to navigate life'...