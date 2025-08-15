This is up year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter from 253 and 281, respectively. Over half (155) of the reports came in through the FCA's online portal, while 89 arrived via email. Each report contained one or more allegations and there were 1,130 in total across the 315 reports. Compliance was the main issue with 199 allegations, followed by fitness propriety (162) and culture of organisation (147). Consumer Duty was also the focus of 98 allegations. The FCA also closed 350 whistleblowing reports in the quarter, taking either "significant" action or steps to manage harm in 155 re...