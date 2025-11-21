IHT receipts increase to £5.2bn

Inheritance tax (IHT) receipts for April to October 2025 were £5.2 billion, latest HMRC figures have shown.
This figure is £200 million higher than same period of the previous tax year and continues an upward trend over the last two decades. Nick Henshaw, head of intermediary distribution, Wesleyan Financial Services, warned that clients will be worried that they could face "an even higher risk" of an IHT charge as the Government looks at potential tax-raising measures in the upcoming Autumn Budget. "It's at times like these that advisers will really add value by helping clients balance their emotional concern with the big picture, and their long-term plans, in mind," he said. It is now ...
