Budget 25: IHT nil rate bands frozen

Confirmed in Budget documents today

Isabel Baxter
clock • 2 min read

The inheritance tax (IHT) nil rate bands have been frozen for a further year until 2031, it was announced in the Autumn Budget today.

The Budget 2025 document has stated that both the main nil rate band (NRB) and residence nil rate band (RNRB) will stay fixed at these levels for a further year until April 2031. In the Autumn Budget last year, chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed that the threshold would be frozen for another two years until 2030. This has been extended to 2031. A frozen threshold since 2009 IHT's main NRB threshold has been frozen at £325,000 since 2009, which expects say is a key factor driving up IHT receipts for the Treasury as more fall into the net. The current RNRB stands at £175,000. If th...

