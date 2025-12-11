FCA's targeted support rules effective from April 2026

The Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) targeted support framework is set to take effect from April 2026 with at least 18 million people estimated to access the service within a decade.
In June this year, the FCA unveiled its findings on its targeted support proposals first announced as part of its advice/guidance boundary in December 2023 and then launched a further consultation in September which has now closed. Following the consultation, the regulator today (11 December, 2025) confirmed that it will be going ahead with its proposals set to take effect from April 2026, following necessary legislative changes. The FCA plans to open the application gateway for firms in March 2026, allowing them to seek permission to provide targeted support. The regulator set...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.