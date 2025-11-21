IPT hits £5.52bn in first seven months of 25/26

HMRC data showed that Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) has collected £5.52 billion in the first seven months of financial year 2025/26.
The figure marks an uptick of £68 million year-on-year, the figure stood at £5.45bn at this point in 2024/25. The total haul for 2024/25 was £8.88bn, a record total which exceeds the 2023/24 total of £8.15bn by £737m, or 9%. Last year's figures represented a record number for the taxation, with month-to-month hauls increasing in 25/26, IPT is on course for another historic haul. Cara Spinks, head of life and health, Broadstone, said: "Since the pandemic, products like private medical insurance and health cash plans have been critical in keeping the UK workforce healthy and easing p...
