FOS records fall in complaints cases

Released today (7 August, 2025), figures show that the FOS processed 68,000 complaints in the first three months of this financial year. At the same time last year, April to June 2024, the organisation received 74,600 new cases. The data, which is for all complaints received, showed that the FOS received 10,000 new cases overall, compared to 21,600 at the same time in 2024/25. For protection, there were 199 new cases for term assurance during this period, 163 cases for critical illness cover, 112 cases for business protection, 113 cases for reviewable whole of life assurance and 66 ca...