Barnett Waddingham appoints chief risk officer

Rob Byett takes the role

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Professional services consultancy, Barnett Waddingham, has appointed Rob Byett as chief risk officer to support its risk management and compliance, effective immediately.

In the role, Byett will lead Barnett Waddingham's governance team and oversee risk and compliance functions, alongside working across the Global Employee Benefits Practice of Howden Employee Benefits. This comes as Howden, the global insurance and employee benefits intermediary group, completed its acquisition of Barnett Waddingham in April 2025. The acquisition has seen all of Barnett Waddingham's partners reinvest in Howden. Byett will be based within Barnett Waddingham. Alongside the appointment to the consultancy's management board, Byett will also sit on Howden's Health and Emplo...

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

Reassured appoints chief customer officer
Reassured appoints chief customer officer

Laura Benton to take the role

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
10 July 2025
COVER Protection and Health Summit 2025 launched
COVER Protection and Health Summit 2025 launched

Taking place on 11 November

COVER
07 July 2025
BIBA names chair for advisory board
BIBA names chair for advisory board

Alistair Fraser becomes LBAB chair

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 07 July 2025 • 2 min read