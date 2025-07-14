Barnett Waddingham appoints chief risk officer

Professional services consultancy, Barnett Waddingham, has appointed Rob Byett as chief risk officer to support its risk management and compliance, effective immediately.
In the role, Byett will lead Barnett Waddingham's governance team and oversee risk and compliance functions, alongside working across the Global Employee Benefits Practice of Howden Employee Benefits. This comes as Howden, the global insurance and employee benefits intermediary group, completed its acquisition of Barnett Waddingham in April 2025. The acquisition has seen all of Barnett Waddingham's partners reinvest in Howden. Byett will be based within Barnett Waddingham. Alongside the appointment to the consultancy's management board, Byett will also sit on Howden's Health and Emplo...
