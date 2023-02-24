Medicash records 35% surge in new policyholders

Compared to 2021

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Medicash records 35% surge in new policyholders

Health plan provider Medicash has reported its total number of policyholders rose to 482,000 during 2022, a 35% increase compared to the previous year.

Medicash recorded a net increase of more than 125,000 new policyholders throughout last year, the highest yearly increase in its 150-year history.

The provider attributed the growth largely to the increased awareness of employee benefits among UK workers, particularly during the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Paul Gambon, sales and marketing director for Medicash, said that employers have increasingly sought to support the physical and mental wellbeing of their staff throughout the economic volatility.

He also detailed that Medicash sold on average "one new policy every two minutes in 2022, with sales up an incredible 84% on our previous record year."

Medicash chief executive, Sue Weir, added that as its user base grows the provider's focus remains on service, through investments in technology.

"In addition to our dedication to customer service, we are continually looking for new ways to improve and develop our plans," Weir commented.

"With digital technology becoming more and more integral to everyday healthcare, our consistent investment in this area is a real driver for our market success

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor at COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Setul Mehta: What is Amazon to the protection market?

COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2023: Shortlists revealed!

More on Cashplans

Health Shield sees dental claims rise by 18%
Cashplans

Health Shield sees dental claims rise by 18%

Needing urgent dental procedures was main reason for claiming

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 18 May 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2023: Shortlists revealed!
Adviser / Broking

COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2023: Shortlists revealed!

Championing diversity & inclusion

COVER
clock 23 February 2023 • 5 min read
ASA bans further misleading life insurance adverts
Individual Protection

ASA bans further misleading life insurance adverts

Complaints upheld against lead generator

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 February 2023 • 2 min read
Genetic testing seen as force for good but current models incompatible
Underwriting

Genetic testing seen as force for good but current models incompatible

"For customers it's a difficult discussion at a difficult time"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 February 2023 • 4 min read