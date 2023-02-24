Medicash records 35% surge in new policyholders

Medicash recorded a net increase of more than 125,000 new policyholders throughout last year, the highest yearly increase in its 150-year history.

The provider attributed the growth largely to the increased awareness of employee benefits among UK workers, particularly during the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Paul Gambon, sales and marketing director for Medicash, said that employers have increasingly sought to support the physical and mental wellbeing of their staff throughout the economic volatility.

He also detailed that Medicash sold on average "one new policy every two minutes in 2022, with sales up an incredible 84% on our previous record year."

Medicash chief executive, Sue Weir, added that as its user base grows the provider's focus remains on service, through investments in technology.

"In addition to our dedication to customer service, we are continually looking for new ways to improve and develop our plans," Weir commented.

"With digital technology becoming more and more integral to everyday healthcare, our consistent investment in this area is a real driver for our market success