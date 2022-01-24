The health cash plan's evolution for a new normal

Healthcare cash plans have evolved to satisfy modern demands for healthier lifestyles in a Covid-19 world. Today, cash plans are a world away from their humble beginnings, offering greater choice and faster and cheaper access to a range of varied services.

COVER and Medicash explore the changing nature of health cash plans in 2022; from new technological advancements in the world of healthcare, to a focus on preventative services and the challenge of keeping services affordable and on employees' radar in a post-Covid-19 new normal. How can you ensure you keep up with the cash plan evolution?

Including interviews with Medicash chief executive, Sue Weir, and insights from numerous health insurance experts, the eBook is split into three sections, examining the past, present and future of the health cash plan.

The ‘Past' section examines the transformation of the cash plan from the "unrecognisable" product to the one we are familiar with today; the "Present" section includes articles on how the health cash plan has adapted to the remote working revolution, the evolution of the virtual GP service as part of the cash plan, and how health cash plans help differentiate employers in a crowded market; while the ‘Future' section looks at how cash plans will have to adapt to the workplace of the future.

