Medicash enhances corporate health plans
‘Mindfulness Zone’ and Woebot added
Medicash broker commissions surpass £1m
2018 results show
Medicash transfers £20m DB scheme to TPT
Full service package
Medicash acquires [email protected]
‘Significant advantages for both firms’
Medicash reports 5% growth in premium income
Cashplan provider pays out 96.6% of claims for 2017
MAXIS GBN launches international employee benefits venture
MAXIS Global Wellness aims to help multinational organisations tackle rising healthcare costs with toolkits, regional analysis and local medical services
Medicash funds new Merseyside fitness centre
State-of-the-art specialist health centre backed by cash plan provider
Medicash records 36% rise in policies in 2017
Sales figures show record-breaking year for cash plan provider
Medicash appoints new sales director
Health cash plan provider Medicash has appointed Paul Gambon to the new role of sales director.
Medicash employer-paid sales rise by 56%
Health cash plan provider Medicash has revealed a 56% rise in employer-paid policies during 2013.
CBI makes case for government and business to invest in employee health
There are clear business benefits to supporting employee health and wellbeing, says a Confederation of British Industry (CBI)report has concluded.
Dubai expats warned of mandatory PMI
Expatriates in Dubai have been warned they need the correct level of health insurance, following a Dubai healthcare authority ruling.
Medicash recognised for customer service standard
Health cash plan provider Medicash has been recognised for customer service and relationships by customer experience consultants Investor in Customers (IIC).
Medicash revamps company-paid health plan
Health cash plan provider Medicash has upgraded its company-paid Proactive plan to ensure all policyholders in a client business enjoy the same benefit year, even if they subscribe mid-term.
Medicash begins system upgrades
Medicash has launched a secure ‘corporate portal' or online customer administration system for intermediaries and corporate clients.
All work and no play damaging UK - Medicash
A culture of ‘all work and no play' in the UK is damaging family life and causing high stress levels, according to Medicash.
Medicash publishes health insurance claims statistics
Medicash has published its health insurance claims statistics for 2012.
Workplace stress continues over Christmas
Three quarters of workers are worried that work will spoil their Christmas, a survey has found.
Cash plan provider reports five-fold fraud growth
A UK cash plan provider has reported a five-fold rise in the number of fraudulent claims since 2009.
Medicash targets brokers in London and the south east
Medicash is targeting brokers to expand business in London and the south east.
Medicash warns about dental treatment confusion
NHS dental care information needs greater attention, Medicash has advised.
Medicash adds EAP to corporate paid plans
Medicash has introduced an employee assistance programme to its corporate paid cash plans.
2011 a mixed year for Medicash - results
Health cash plan provider Medicash increased its employer-paid policyholder numbers by almost 100% in 2011 but had a less successful year financially.
Medicash launches family cashplan
Medicash has launched a new personal health plan, Medicash Wellbeing offering benefits for customers and their families from only £6.50 per month.