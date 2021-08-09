ADVERTISEMENT

Medicash names Brown as chair

Incumbent chair Lord Field of Birkenhead stepping down after 10 years in the role

Jon Yarker
clock 09 August 2021 • 1 min read
Medicash has named Jonathan Brown as its new chair, replacing Lord Field of Birkenhead who has held the role for a decade.

Brown (pictured) is a corporate lawyer who joined the health cash plan provider's board in December 2020. 

He currently operates out of Hill Dickinson's Liverpool office, specialising in M&A. He also sits on the boards of Derwent Lodge Estates and PHD Industrial Holdings Limited, and is chair of Hill Dickinson. 

His appointment as chair of Medicash, replacing Lord Field who has spent a total of 18 years with the firm, is subject to regulatory approval. 

"[Jonathan] brings with him considerable expertise and experience which will be invaluable to Medicash as we look to continue the growth of the business. I would also like to thank Frank for the significant contribution made during his role on the board, including the last ten years as chair," said Medicash CEO Sue Weir. 

 

