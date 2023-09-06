Medicash partners with Vivup on mental health

Health cash plan provider Medicash has announced a strategic partnership with employee benefits provider, Vivup.

The partnership aims to enhance the range of mental health and wellbeing support available to Medicash corporate clients and their employees.

Although there will be no change to the core services for existing users of the Employee Assistance Programme (EAP), the partnership will add new proactive and preventative wellbeing benefits, Medicash noted.

The new features available through the partnership include a menopause support helpline, access to an extended range of online support and self-help guides via Vivup's Your Care platform and access to the Togetherall app.

Togetherall is a clinically managed online community aimed at improving mental wellbeing through anonymous and moderated peer-to-peer support. Clinicians can signpost users back to the Your Care platform and counselling service, and provide 24/7 monitoring with intervention where there's risk.

Additionally, through the 24/7 menopause support helpline, users can book a one-off menopause assessment with a specialist menopause clinician.

Once the menopause assessment is complete, users can be signposted to their GP with guidance on what to discuss with their GP, symptoms to highlight, and advice on how to confidently discuss the topic at home and at work.

Users may also be directed to dedicated menopause resources and psychoeducation information or they will be offered up to eight face-to-face counselling sessions.

Medicash chief executive Sue Weir said the partnership with Vivup, which went live last week (1 September) in a transfer from Medicash's previous supplier, Care first, reinforces its commitment to supporting the mental health and wellbeing of policyholders.

"With the changing nature of the work environment and demands from businesses to take an earlier, more proactive approach to mental health we searched the market to find what we believe to be the best solution for our customers and their employees," Weir commented.

Simon Moyle, Vivup chief executive, stated: "At Vivup, we believe that a healthy and motivated workforce is crucial to an organisation's success.

"We are excited about our new partnership as it will enable us to reach even more individuals and make a positive impact on their mental wellbeing. We look forward to working with both Medicash and Health@Work to create even more healthier, happier and more productive workplaces across the UK."

