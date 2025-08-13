Over 40% on NHS waiting list cite 'poor' experience

According to the latest Health Insight Survey from the ONS, which looks at the experiences of NHS healthcare services, 41% were dissatisfied with the communication of waiting times. Patients were more satisfied when it came to GP interactions, with 73.6% of those who contacted their GP in the last 28 days rating their overall experience as ‘positive'. These findings "underscore the persistent challenges" facing NHS services in delivering "efficient and timely care" in England, according to independent consultancy, Broadstone. Meanwhile, over the last 12 months, a higher proportion ...