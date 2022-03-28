AMII welcomes six new members in March

Members benefit from professional support as well as network working opportunities

AMII welcomes six new members in March

The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) has welcomed six new members already in March 2022, bringing the organisation’s total to 115 intermediary and 13 corporate members.

The new members are Nick Clarke Health & Protection Solutions, Bravo Benefits, Partners &, Health Insured, Medicash and Thrive Insurance.

AMII member benefits include participation at national conferences, technical regulatory compliance support, Preferential Professional Indemnity Insurance cover, online technical advice, and professional support as well as network working opportunities with industry colleagues'.

Nick Clarke Health & Protecting Solutions has over 16 years' experience working directly with insurers and now as a whole of market intermediary.

Clarke explained that the ethos has always been to enable individuals and businesses to make "well-informed decisions about their healthcare needs and our role is to facilitate and implement the decisions made by our clients."

"Joining AMII has enabled us to cement that same code of ethics which is already embedded within the business, and we are really proud to be part of the association," he continued.

Bravo Benefits, which implements cloud-based technology combines employee benefits software, reward and recognition, communication, health and wellbeing, group risk benefits as well as health insurance for clients.

Wojciech Dochan, co-founder and managing director of Bravo Benefits added that working with AMII will "give us an opportunity to share best practice and keep on top of the important healthcare and wellbeing developments that are taking place in health insurance to the benefit of customers." 

David Middleton, executive chairman, AMII, concluded: "We very much welcome our new members and look forward to further strengthening our membership network over the coming months."

