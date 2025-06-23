Employers consider adding prevention to PMI offering: AXA Health

Provider, AXA Health, has found a 38% increase in the number of employers considering adding preventative measures to their private medical insurance (PMI) offering to employees.
AXA Health has released the sixth edition of its annual Health and Wellbeing Research, in partnership with the Reward and Employee Benefits Association (REBA). The research surveyed 284 employers on the evolving landscape of employee health and wellbeing in the workplace. The provider said that health and wellbeing priorities are "significantly" shifting to prevention, with the support of digital tools enabling "fast, personalised access" to medical care and services. According to the research, 34% of businesses added prevention measures to their PMI in 2023/24, with 47% saying they w...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.