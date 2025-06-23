Employers consider adding prevention to PMI offering: AXA Health

AXA Health has released the sixth edition of its annual Health and Wellbeing Research, in partnership with the Reward and Employee Benefits Association (REBA). The research surveyed 284 employers on the evolving landscape of employee health and wellbeing in the workplace. The provider said that health and wellbeing priorities are "significantly" shifting to prevention, with the support of digital tools enabling "fast, personalised access" to medical care and services. According to the research, 34% of businesses added prevention measures to their PMI in 2023/24, with 47% saying they w...