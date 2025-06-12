Amii names Liam Kennedy as vice chair

The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (amii) has appointed Liam Kennedy as its vice chair.
Kennedy is currently director of key accounts for Vitality where he is responsible for developing the specialist health intermediary distribution channel for consumer and SME businesses. He has 30 years' industry experience, primarily in distribution management. Having been an executive at amii for several years, Kennedy has been involved in various initiatives such as leading amii's training academy; this aims to provide education and professional development opportunities for health insurance intermediaries through an e-learning platform. As vice chair of the association, Kennedy wi...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.