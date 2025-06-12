Amii names Liam Kennedy as vice chair

Kennedy is currently director of key accounts for Vitality where he is responsible for developing the specialist health intermediary distribution channel for consumer and SME businesses. He has 30 years' industry experience, primarily in distribution management. Having been an executive at amii for several years, Kennedy has been involved in various initiatives such as leading amii's training academy; this aims to provide education and professional development opportunities for health insurance intermediaries through an e-learning platform. As vice chair of the association, Kennedy wi...