All sessions from Health Insurance Live 2021 now available on demand

Last week the health insurance and PMI industry came together online to discuss the latest developments and examine where the sector is heading beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.

Carrying the slogan ‘Embracing change: Life after Covid-19', the first ever Health Insurance Live event featured a series of partner presentations and a panel discussion, followed by the announcement of the Recognising Healthcare Innovation 2021 award winners.

Hosted on our fully interactive Swap Card powered event platform, all content from the full day conference is available on demand.

The event kicked off with a keynote presentation from the Association of British Insurer's (ABI) director of general policy, James Dalton, who provided an update from the professional body, and an overview of how the pandemic impacted health insurance and the wider general insurance market.

Partner presentations from Bupa explored how the pandemic has impacted the current and future working landscape, and introduced the first Bupa Academy for Health and Wellbeing which will focus on cancer, while Vitality explored the changes in healthcare and its vision for the future of health insurance. A Q&A session with EQL and Medicash detailed the launch of the Phio Engage musculoskeletal care solution.

Rounding off the event was a panel discussion examining the hidden health fallout of Covid-19, featuring expert health and PMI insurance advisers discussing undiagnosed cancer symptoms, the ongoing impact on mental health and how advisers can work together to effectively signpost to customers.

