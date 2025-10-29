Medicash targets one million policyholders by 2030

Health cash plan provider, Medicash, has announced plans to reach one million corporate policyholders by 2030 as part of its growth strategy.
The Liverpool-based firm also said it would aim to double the financial contribution of its charity arm, the Medicash Foundation. The provider said it is aiming to give at least £750,000 a year to good causes to increase the scope of its impact on communities. Andrew Healy MBE, CEO, Medicash, said: "These goals sit side by side. They reflect not only our ambitions for growth but also our heritage and values to proudly support health and wellbeing in the communities we serve. "On the one hand, we'll continue to drive innovation, accessibility, and wellbeing in workplace health provi...
