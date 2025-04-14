AXA Health updates wellbeing and employee assistance offering

Improved access to workforce support

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Health insurance provider, AXA Health, has updated its employee assistance programme (EAP) to promote workforce support.

The updated offering focuses on four key areas: Seminars and workshops to promote healthy lifestyles Health assessments and remote testing Health and mental wellbeing coaching A 24/7 EAP helpline to provide clinical support The provider said that it aims to provide best-fit clinician matching through its online portal, based on clinical need, employee preferences and the specialism offered. It aims to provide this support through an online platform to improve in-the-moment intervention. Heather Smith, CEO, AXA Health, said: "We're excited to extend our capability to innova...

