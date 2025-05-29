Onebright launches mental health support measurement tool

Mental healthcare provider, Onebright, has launched a service aimed at providing group clients access to mental healthcare across the UK.
The service, dubbed Rapid Access, allows employers to refer employees to receive an appointment with a clinical expert. The aim of the service is to reduce waiting times for mental health assessments and reduce workplace absenteeism. Alison Bromley, Head of Partnerships, Onebright said: "Being able to speak to a clinical expert and access the right evidence-based treatment quickly makes a huge difference to outcomes, and is one of the most important factors when thinking about the effectiveness of therapy and treatments." Mental health is a key reason for employee absences, Unum UK...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.