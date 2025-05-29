Onebright launches mental health support measurement tool

The service, dubbed Rapid Access, allows employers to refer employees to receive an appointment with a clinical expert. The aim of the service is to reduce waiting times for mental health assessments and reduce workplace absenteeism. Alison Bromley, Head of Partnerships, Onebright said: "Being able to speak to a clinical expert and access the right evidence-based treatment quickly makes a huge difference to outcomes, and is one of the most important factors when thinking about the effectiveness of therapy and treatments." Mental health is a key reason for employee absences, Unum UK...