A day in the life of a medical adviser

6:30am It's a fresh and windy morning in October, my day begins with a gentle cycle along the beach promenade in Exmouth. This hour-long ride is my time to clear my head before diving into the responsibilities of the day. After a quick shower and a cup of strong coffee, I sit down at my workstation, ready for the day ahead. 8:00am I've been a full-time medical advisor at Unum UK since 2019. Before this, I spent a decade as a medical advisor on behalf of various governmental departments, advising on disability benefit streams - everything from industrial injuries to social security...