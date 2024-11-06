A day in the life of a medical adviser

Dr Nhlanhla Thobela, medical adviser, Unum UK, documents his day-to-day experience at the employee benefits provider.
6:30am It's a fresh and windy morning in October, my day begins with a gentle cycle along the beach promenade in Exmouth. This hour-long ride is my time to clear my head before diving into the responsibilities of the day. After a quick shower and a cup of strong coffee, I sit down at my workstation, ready for the day ahead. 8:00am I've been a full-time medical advisor at Unum UK since 2019. Before this, I spent a decade as a medical advisor on behalf of various governmental departments, advising on disability benefit streams - everything from industrial injuries to social security...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.