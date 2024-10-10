Simplyhealth partners with Spectrum.Life

Digital mental health support

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Health plan provider, Simplyhealth, has partnered with Spectrum.Life to offer digital mental health services to the provider’s customers.

The partnership will see both existing and future Simplyhealth customers access to Spectrum.Life's mental health assessment portal, as well as a variety of counselling services for both the short term and brief intervention. The provider said it conducted research which showed 33% of employers reported rising mental health days as one of the biggest problems their business is facing. Therefore, it has entered the partnership to address this problem. Spectrum.Life utilises a variety of communication methods to contact clients in need of support. It saw video counselling consultations i...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Labour reveals employment rights reform

NHS waiting list hits 7.64m

More on Products

Support needed for preventative care
Products

Support needed for preventative care

Priority for 9%

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 03 September 2024 • 2 min read
6.3m employees avoid dentist
Products

6.3m employees avoid dentist

6.3m employees avoid dentist Cost of living key driver

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 15 May 2024 • 1 min read
Three in five employees not calling in sick when ill
Products

Three in five employees not calling in sick when ill

28% did not want to miss work

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 07 May 2024 • 1 min read