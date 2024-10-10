Simplyhealth partners with Spectrum.Life

Health plan provider, Simplyhealth, has partnered with Spectrum.Life to offer digital mental health services to the provider’s customers.
The partnership will see both existing and future Simplyhealth customers access to Spectrum.Life's mental health assessment portal, as well as a variety of counselling services for both the short term and brief intervention. The provider said it conducted research which showed 33% of employers reported rising mental health days as one of the biggest problems their business is facing. Therefore, it has entered the partnership to address this problem. Spectrum.Life utilises a variety of communication methods to contact clients in need of support. It saw video counselling consultations i...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.