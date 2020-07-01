Cash Plans
Benenden Health: Unapproved pre-Christmas absence on the up
Down to life demands, not post-party recovery
Westfield Health acquires UK Healthcare
Health and wellbeing specialist teams up with health cash plan provider.
COVER Awards 2017: A moment with... Health Shield
Jonathan Burton, CEO of Health Shield, talks about winning the Best Cash Plan prize at this year's COVER Excellence Awards.
Medicash donates to 'Feeding Birkenhead' project with Frank Field MP
Medicash has provided financial support to The Hive Zone to enable the youth group to offer free membership and free meals across the school holidays.
AMII provides 'introduction to healthcare' training event
The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) has announced the first in a series of one-day events for specialist healthcare intermediaries.
Mental Health: How can UK employers offer employees better support?
Following World Mental Health Awareness Day, Fiona Murphy discusses the issues and asks: how can UK employers offer employees with mental health conditions better support?
Health Shield offers health screening to entire workforces
Health Shield is now offering health screening services to the entire workforce, as opposed to just senior management.
Medicash completes £4m minority investment in Now Healthcare Group
Now Healthcare Group (NHG) has received a minority investment from health cash plan provider Medicash of £4m.
Workplace health screening for the masses: employee wellbeing game-changer?
Point of care health screening made affordable to all could represent the ultimate targeted wellbeing initiative says Health Shield Wellbeing's Carl Laidler.
Mental Health Awareness Week: Mind's Emma Mamo confirmed for COVER wellbeing webinar
COVER magazine is hosting a live webinar titled Improving health and wellbeing in the workplace in association with Bupa on the 10th of May 2017.
Analysis: Why do employees rate health cash plans so highly?
Health cash plans have become the second most popular employee benefit according to the 2017 Willis Towers Watson Employee Benefits and Wellbeing Index. Fiona Murphy looks at why this is the case compared to its sister PMI market.
Simplyhealth merges with Denplan under one brand
Simplyhealth and Denplan announced the merger of the two brands at a rebranding event in central London this week.
Health Shield launches suite of health & wellbeing benefits
Health Shield has announced a raft of new and improved health benefits to its customers.
Health Shield acquires Prevent plc
Health Shield has acquired Prevent plc, a specialist in workplace health screening and occupational health risk surveillance assessment.
Health Shield covers parents on Home Assistance plan
Health Shield is extending its Home Asssistance offering to members' parents in a bit to ease the pressure for employers and employees of providing post-hospital care.
The Exeter offers free cash plan cover with new PMI policies
The Exeter has launched a limited offer giving new private medical insurance (PMI) policyholders a year's free cash plan cover.
COVER Excellence Awards 2016: Provider shortlist revealed
COVER Magazine has revealed the provider shortlists for the COVER Excellence Awards 2016 which will be held on Wednesday 5th October 2016 at the London Marriott Hotel, Grosvenor Square.
MediCheque launches Medical Recovery Insurance website
MediCheque Cash Plans Limited has launched a new website to promote its medical recovery insurance policies targeted at the UK employee benefit marketplace.
Health Shield reports £31m premium income
Health Shield's premium income has risen to a ‘record' of over £31 million; the cash plan provider's annual results have shown.
Simplyhealth launches @AskSimplyhealth customer service
Health cash plan provider Simplyhealth has launched a dedicate customer services Twitter handle.
Solvency II: What advisers can expect
Solvency II will have far reaching implications for all types of insurers. Courtney Marsh discusses the reforms and what advisers can expect.
Health Shield launches interactive website
Cash plan provider Health Shield has developed an interactive website for intermediaries, employers and members.
Aviva to release cancer cover plan
Aviva is set to release a healthcare plan which provides low cost cover for cancer treatment for individuals from January 2016.
Benenden and Bupa agree new healthcare partnership
The UK health and wellbeing provider Benenden has entered into a partnership with Bupa in a deal worth more than £200m over the next five years.