Insurance product quality top of customer priority list: The Exeter

New research from The Exeter shows that insurance customers rate product quality as their most important priority when purchasing a policy.

The research found that 99% of consumer respondents valued the quality of products the most important feature, closely followed by affordability and customer service (both 98%).

A similar level of consumers (98%) also highlighted insurers that have a "strong track record" of paying claims as a priority when purchasing cover.

Meanwhile, 91% of respondents stated the inclusion of added benefits to policies was an important factor for them.

Despite this, the research found that under half (48%) of respondents did not have cover such as health insurance, life insurance, income protection or cash plans.

The findings form part of The Exeter's Challenging Times: The Health and Financial Years of UK Workers report, which surveyed 2,000 employed and 2,000 self-employed adults across the UK.

Concerning how consumers view insurance providers beyond products, three in four (75%) of respondents said they were confident that insurers do pay claims on life and health cover, although this dropped to around one in five (21%) for those who answered "very confident."

Meanwhile, the research also highlighted the growing importance of diversity and inclusion for the protection and health insurance market, with 84% of adults highlighting it as an important factor within the day-to-day operations of insurers.

More than one quarter (27%) of respondents said D&I was a "very important" factor for them, rising to 33% among those aged 18-24.

Commenting on the findings, The Exeter chief executive, Isobel Langton, said that the message to to ensure "quality is not sacrificed for affordability" for insurers was clear.

"Finding the right balance is key. High-quality products, excellent customer service and a commitment to being a diverse and inclusive business are not optional extras. They are now key considerations that consumers rightfully expect of any insurance provider," Langton commented.

"As a mutual insurer, delivering the best possible outcomes for our members is central to everything we do. But that doesn't mean we can't be even better than we currently are, and the new insights unlocked by our research give us further food for thought."

