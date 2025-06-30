IPTF launches 7 Claims Stories video on misrepresentation

The video series, led by industry expert Phil Deacon, aims to showcase an adviser's role in supporting clients during a claim. In its latest chapter, Misrepresentation Matters, Broadstone's head of life and health, Cara Spinks, discussed the cost of misrepresentation not only for customers but for advisers, insurers and the industry's overall credibility. Included in the video is practical adviser tips, real-life case studies and insurer insights, as well as how AI could help tackle misrepresentation in the future and an exploration of Consumer Duty through a regulatory lens to offer ...