IPTF launches 7 Claims Stories video on misrepresentation

Third video in series

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has launched the latest video in its 7 Claims Stories series, focusing on tackling misrepresentation.

The video series, led by industry expert Phil Deacon, aims to showcase an adviser's role in supporting clients during a claim. In its latest chapter, Misrepresentation Matters, Broadstone's head of life and health, Cara Spinks, discussed the cost of misrepresentation not only for customers but for advisers, insurers and the industry's overall credibility. Included in the video is practical adviser tips, real-life case studies and insurer insights, as well as how AI could help tackle misrepresentation in the future and an exploration of Consumer Duty through a regulatory lens to offer ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Businesses looking at benefits to prevent employee absence

Parents at financial risk due to childcare

More on Individual Protection

Parents at financial risk due to childcare
Individual Protection

Parents at financial risk due to childcare

MetLife research findings

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 01 July 2025 • 1 min read
IPTF launches 7 Claims Stories video on misrepresentation
Individual Protection

IPTF launches 7 Claims Stories video on misrepresentation

Third video in series

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 30 June 2025 • 1 min read
COVER Customer Care Conference and Awards 2025: In pictures
Individual Protection

COVER Customer Care Conference and Awards 2025: In pictures

Event on 27 June

COVER
clock 30 June 2025 • 1 min read