Quarter of UK adults in relationships keep finances separate

Around 26% of adults in long-term relationships have said that while they manage their lives together, their finances are kept separate, according to Legal and General (L&G).
The provider surveyed 3,000 UK adults in relationships, finding that couples wait nearly five years before managing their finances together. L&G said this means there are 8.7 million people across the UK in ‘separate account' couples, either managing their finances together but keeping them separate or managing finances completely separately. Paula Llewellyn, CEO, defined contribution and workplace savings, L&G, said: "Our research shows couples are often confident talking about short-term finances but when it comes to long-term planning, many are putting off the conversation. "Alt...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.