The COVER Review sees COVER's editorial team discuss claims statistics, vulnerability data and adviser support.
COVER senior reporter, Jaskeet Briah, discusses the must-read stories of the week commencing 23 June 2025. The top stories this week are: Royal London paid out £751m in 2024 PDG reveals Claims Charter signatories for 2025 CII calls for new approach to vulnerability data sharing HSBC Life launches adviser support team Advisers need to create ecosystems to support with dementia: Rose St Louis
