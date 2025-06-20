IPT receipts hit £1.48bn in May 2025

This brings the total IPT figure for the first two months of the 2025/26 financial year to £2.13bn, rising by £83m from the same period in 2024/25 when the figure stood at £2.05bn. The figure recorded in May 2025 follows a "record high" start to the new tax year. IPT receipts sat at £648m in April, marking a £33m - or 5% - increase from this time last year which initiated a "record year" of receipts. The total for financial year 2024/25 was £8.88 billion and exceeded the 2023/24 full year total of £8.15bn by £737m, or 9%. Elsewhere, according to forecasts from the Office for Budge...