IPT receipts hit £1.48bn in May 2025

Up £50m year-on-year

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

A total of £1.48 billion was recorded in Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) receipts in May 2025, which is up by £50 million compared to the same month last year, according to HMRC data.

This brings the total IPT figure for the first two months of the 2025/26 financial year to £2.13bn, rising by £83m from the same period in 2024/25 when the figure stood at £2.05bn. The figure recorded in May 2025 follows a "record high" start to the new tax year. IPT receipts sat at £648m in April, marking a £33m - or 5% - increase from this time last year which initiated a "record year" of receipts.  The total for financial year 2024/25 was £8.88 billion and exceeded the 2023/24 full year total of £8.15bn by £737m, or 9%. Elsewhere, according to forecasts from the Office for Budge...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

The COVER Review: Protection growth, provider updates and technology

Calls to Zurich's EAP helpline driven by mental health

More on Regulation

IPT receipts hit £1.48bn in May 2025
Regulation

IPT receipts hit £1.48bn in May 2025

Up £50m year-on-year

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 20 June 2025 • 2 min read
Sarah Pritchard named FCA's deputy CEO
Regulation

Sarah Pritchard named FCA's deputy CEO

Promoted to the newly created role

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 11 June 2025 • 1 min read
FCA partners with international regulators on 'rogue' finfluencers
Regulation

FCA partners with international regulators on 'rogue' finfluencers

Crackdown on illegal financial promotions

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 06 June 2025 • 3 min read