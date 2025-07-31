FCA to release pure protection papers in Q3

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has updated its Pure Protection Market Study, revealing it will publish at least two papers in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025.
In an update yesterday (30 July, 2025), the FCA revealed it will publish a report with a market overview as well as consumer research in early Q3, prior to its interim report which is scheduled for the end of the year. The market overview will set out a factual overview of the retail pure protection sector in the UK, which the FCA said will form its understanding of the markets for its subsequent analysis. This will cover the main products, distribution channels, firm participants, customers, regulatory landscape and market developments. Meanwhile, the second piece of research will se...
