Four in 10 employers increase PMI support

According to Towergate's research, which surveyed 500 HR professionals, a total of 92% of employers either have increased or are intending to increase the support offered to employees due to the cost-of-living crisis. Increased salary was the most common form of support employers were offering or were planning to offer (48%), alongside access to financial guidance, such as budgeting and debt management (43%); and PMI (39%). Employers have also either boosted or planned to boost rewards and discounts, such as for everyday shopping or gym (37%), benefits that cover an employee's salary ...